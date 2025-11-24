Two scooterists, pillion riders hurt in separate hit-&-run mishaps in Mohali

Two scooterists and their pillion riders were injured in separate hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali on November 12 and 16, the FIRs for which were registered on Saturday after the victims recovered and approached the police. Following the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 125, 281, and 324(4) (mischief) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

Mohali has already recorded seven fatal mishaps last week, raising questions over road safety in the district.

In the first case, Rani and her husband were travelling towards Chandigarh on their scooter when a car hit them near Eco City, Mullanpur. Police said the driver fled the spot after the collision. Locals helped the couple reach a nearby hospital. After being discharged from the hospital, Rani filed a complaint at Mullanpur police station. The case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 125(A) (causing hurt by negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police teams are scanning closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage from the Eco City stretch to identify the vehicle involved.

In the second incident, Gurmukh and his daughter Gamanpreet Kaur were travelling on their scooter towards Phase 7 when a truck, bearing registration number PB13AS9512, hit them near the Balongi bridge. They sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital by passersby.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 125, 281, and 324(4) (mischief) of the BNS. The victim told police that the truck driver was driving rashly and did not slow down despite having a clear view of their vehicle. Police stations in Mullanpur and Balongi are reviewing the CCTV footage.