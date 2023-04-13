Molester targets two female cops in Mohali’s Sector 67

Police are on the lookout for an unidentified man who molested two female police personnel within a span of minutes in Sector 67 on early Tuesday morning. Narrating the incident, one of the cops said she was headed to work at the police helpline centre around 5.55 am, when a man approached her from behind and groped her. (Getty images)

Narrating the incident, one of the cops said she was headed to work at the police helpline centre around 5.55 am, when a man approached her from behind and groped her.

As she raised the alarm, the man fled on foot. On reaching the police helpline centre, she narrated the incident. At this, another female cop at the centre narrated that a man had also molested her the same morning near Verka Milk booth in Sector 67.

Both women reached the Phase-11 police station and lodged a complaint.

SHO Mandeep Singh said they had lodged an FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 11 police station and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.