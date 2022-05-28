Uproar in Chandigarh MC House over remarks against former BJP mayor
Sparks flew during the MC General House meeting here on Friday after an AAP councillor used the word “cartoon” for a former BJP mayor.
Amid the meeting’s proceedings, AAP councillor Jasbir Singh alleged that people’s water connections had been snapped in Faida village as a punishment because the BJP candidate, a “cartoon”, had lost the election from there.
Opposing the words used by Jasbir, the BJP councillors demanded an unconditional apology from him.
Also raising objections against Jasbir’s language, SAD councillor Hardeep Singh said such derogatory words should not be used in the House against a former mayor.
Meanwhile, clearing the air on the issue, MC superintendent engineer Vijay Premi said the water connections had been disconnected as these were illegal. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the drive against illegal connections will continue in future.
High drama over viral audio clip
BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu raised the matter of a viral audio clip, allegedly featuring an AAP councillor’s voice.
He alleged that in the audio, the AAP councillor could be heard asking for money from street vendors, and this and role of MC officials should be investigated. BJP councillors showed a copy of an FIR registered in this matter. Congress councillors also supported their BJP counterparts and demanded an investigation.
This elicited an angry response from the AAP councillors, who rushed to the well of the House, and aggressively confronted the BJP councillors.
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon said the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against the culprits.
On this, attacking the mayor, the AAP councillors accused her husband, who is a former councillor, of demanding ₹1 lakh from street vendors.
Rubbishing the allegation, Dhillon said the Punjab and Haryana high court had given her husband clean chit. “He has been working sincerely for the people’s welfare, spending from his own pocket to help people in dire need,” she said emotionally.
Ruckus over Dadumajra dumping site
AAP councillors vociferously demanded a solution for Dadumajra dumping site issues. Ward councillor Kuldeep Singh said the dumping ground should be shifted from there, as people living in its vicinity were getting sick. Party’s councillors also demanded action against MC officials for the deteriorating situation with regard to the landfill.
Chandigarh: Ward attendant at govt hospital suspended for sexually harassing female patient
The UT health department has suspended a male ward attendant for sexually harassing a female patient during an ECG exam at the Manimajra civil hospital. Dr Sector 16, medical superintendent, GMSH, VK Nagpal, who issued the suspension orders, said on May 23, a young woman, who had arrived at Manimajra civil hospital's emergency wing, complained that Yadav touched her inappropriately and passed some irrelevant remarks during the ECG exam.
Man injured in roof collapse at Dera Bassi village
An auto-rickshaw driver was injured after the roof of An injured Jagtar Singh's kutcha house collapsed at Pandawala village in Dera Bassi on Friday. An injured Jagtar Singh was rescued from the debris by villagers and taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he is stated to be stable. His wife was in the kitchen and three children were away at school when the roof gave way around 8 am, said police.
Panchkula cop among three held for running extortion ring
Police have unearthed an extortion racket being run by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and three businessmen in and around Panchkula. Three of the four gang members – ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; a resident of Sector 2, Anil Bhalla, and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10 – have been arrested. However, the ASI managed to escape from police custody on Friday.
Law student was driving Thar that killed newspaper delivery man: Chandigarh Police
A 21-year-old law student was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar that claimed the life of a 50-year-old newspaper delivery man at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning, police said. The accused, a resident of Sector 33, 21, Apram Singh Khara, was arrested from a bus stop near his house on Friday. He is a fourth-year law student at BML Munjal University, Gurgaon.
Hyderpora encounter: HC orders Jammu and Kashmir admn to exhume third body
The Jammu & Kashmir high court on Friday ordered the authorities to exhume the body of Amir Latief Magrey, one of the four people killed in the Hyderpora encounter last year, and hand over the body to his family for burial. The four people were killed in the outskirts of Srinagar on November 15, 2021. On December 30, Magrey's family moved the J&K high court seeking his body for burial.
