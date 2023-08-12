Banwarilal Purohit hands over job letters to Chandigarh Housing Board’s 38 new hires

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday handed over 38 appointment letters to new recruits at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office in Sector 9. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit handing out appointment letters to recruits at the Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9. (HT Photo)

The newly appointed employees will be serving in various positions, including junior engineers, sub-divisional engineers, draftsmen and architects.

In his address, Purohit extended congratulations to the new appointees and urged them to approach their work with utmost transparency and dedication. He also encouraged them to shoulder their responsibilities with a positive mindset and to continue their journey of learning and self-development.

“As we embark upon Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, you hold the goal of transforming India into a developed nation within the next 25 years. I implore each one of you to invest your wholehearted effort into your tasks,” said the administrator.

The selection process encompassed comprehensive assessments and examinations, conducted in February 2023. The results of the written tests were announced in May. Subsequently, thorough document verification and biometric authentication were conducted for eligible candidates in June and July.

UT adviser Dharam Pal, UT home secretary Nitin Yadav, city mayor Anup Gupta, DGP Praveer Ranjan, CHB CEO Yashpal Garg, deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh and CHB chief engineer Rajeev Singla were also present on the occasion.

