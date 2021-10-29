UT, DRDO officials discuss developing Chandigarh as hub of anti-drone technology, cyber security centre

The city beautiful will be developed as a hub of anti-drone technology and regional cyber security centre.

On Thursday, UT officials held a high-level meeting with senior representatives of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the subject.

The DRDO officials made a presentation on the prospects of drone attacks and how to proceed to deal with these.

“Even though the city has no specific threat from the drone technology, the region has been facing dangers of the drone technology in the recent past. We want to lead the way in the region in developing anti-drone technologies,” said UT adviser Dharam Pal.

The administration is also working on setting a cyber-security headquarters in Chandigarh to deal with any kind of cyber-crimes. “We are in touch with the ministry of home affairs on establishing the cyber security headquarters in Chandigarh,” Pal said.