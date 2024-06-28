V-C file with govt, communication gap: Himachal CM after governor’s objection

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday endorsed governor Shiv Pratap Shukla’s statement that the file regarding the appointment of Palampur agriculture university’s vice-chancellor is lying with the state government and there has been a communication gap. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calling on governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu noted that the governor had expressed his displeasure over some issues, including the absence of people holding constitutional posts, at the official function on Yoga Day, June 21.

“The file regarding the appointment of vice-chancellor (VC) of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (agriculture university, Palampur), which was referred back to the state government by the governor three-four months back, is lying with the secretary, law,” the chief minister told mediapersons in Shimla.

Sukhu, who met the governor a day after Shukla went public against state agriculture minister Chander Kumar for blaming Raj Bhavan for the delay in the appointment of the V-C, said the file is with the government and there has been a communication gap.

The governor had on Thursday said: “I have referred the bill back to the government with comments and it is still pending with the government and blaming the Raj Bhavan for delay in appointment is not correct.”

The governor had maintained that the state government wants its say in the appointment of the V-C.

A Bill in this regard was passed in the assembly, seeking the say of the government in the appointment of the V-C, he said, adding that the government wants that the governor should endorse the name sent by it. The file had been returned to the state government with his remarks, he said.

Shukla had expressed displeasure over the absence of Congress ministers in Shimla at the International Yoga Day function organised by the Ayush department.

“It was a courtesy call and the governor has expressed his displeasure over some issues, including the absence of people holding constitutional posts in the official function organised in Shimla on Yoga Day,” the chief minister said.

“The mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation was also absent from the government function on Yoga Day and the governor is right that people sitting on constitutional posts should have attended the function. There was a communication gap which will be bridged,” he added.

Sukhu said the governor wants regular V-Cs to be appointed in all universities. Discussions were held regarding education and the issues raised by the governor would be considered by the government, he said.

Referring to the firing incident in Bilaspur involving the son of Congress leader and former Bilaspur MLA Bamber Thakur, Sukhu said he condemns the incident and “wrong is wrong”. Such incidents will not be tolerated and the law will take its course irrespective of the accused’s background, he added.