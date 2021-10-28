Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Veggie thief flees with onions, tomatoes in Chandigarh, held

The 22-year-old veggie thief stole 150-kg onions, 50-kg tomatoes and 22 bags of coconuts from a shed at the wholesale market in Sector 26, Chandigarh
Police said that earlier too, the accused and his accomplices used to steal vegetables and sell them at throwaway prices. (PTI/Representational image)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 01:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amid soaring vegetable prices, a 22-year-old man stole 150-kg onions, 50-kg tomatoes and 22 bags of coconuts from a shed at the wholesale market in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Identified as Shiv Lal, alias Huddi, of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, he has been arrested. Police said that earlier too, the accused and his accomplices used to steal vegetables and sell them at throwaway prices.

Narender Singh, a Mohali resident who sells vegetables at the wholesale market, told police that he along with three others stores the stock at a shed.

On Tuesday, he found that 150-kg onions, 50-kg tomatoes, 22 bags of coconuts and 1,200 cash along with important documents were missing from the shed. Police traced and arrested the accused after registering a case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

Amid rising fuel prices and unexpected rains in the region, vegetables are getting dearer in Chandigarh.

Onion prices, which had remained on the lower side earlier this year, have gone up by 30% this month. Priced at 35 per kilogram on October 1, the staple veggie is now available for 45 at apni mandis.

Tomato prices also continue to remain high, though there has been a dip from the peak of 80 per kg seen earlier this month. Now, the rate is down to 60, but it is still 33% dearer than 45 at the beginning of the month.

