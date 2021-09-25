Vikram Dhawan is new vice-president of AAP Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandigarh unit, has made three important appointments. According to the list released on Friday, Vikram Dhawan, son of former Union Minister and senior AAP leader Harmohan Dhawan, has been appointed as the vice-president of the party’s Chandigarh unit. Meanwhile, retired DSP of Chandigarh Police, Vijaypal Singh has been appointed as general secretary and former Punjab National Bank manager PP Ghai as treasurer.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

New police station at Mataur gets new SHO

Mohali A month after Mataur police station shifted to a new building in Sector 71, Naveen Pal Singh Lehal has been appointed as the new station house officer there. Prior to this, Lehal was posted as SHO in Jalandhar. The SHO said the people of the city would be benefited by the new building, which had a separate lock-up for women prisoners.

Three inspectors of UT police transferred

Chandigarh Three inspectors of the Chandigarh Police department were transferred on Friday including inspector Satvinder Singh (crime branch), inspector Rajiv Kumar (proclaimed offenders and summon staff) and inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon (security wing).

CRRID staff protests over pending salaries

Chandigarh The employees of Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Sector 19, along with Punjab state cooperatives, boards and corporations employees, held a protest against the management on Friday over their failure to disburse salaries for more than three months.

Three men rob auto driver of ₹3,500

Chandigarh Three men, posing as passengers, snatched ₹3,500 from an auto-rickshaw driver in Sector 38 on Thursday. Pawan Kumar, 21, a resident of Ssector 45, complained that the men boarded his vehicle from Nayagaon to reach Sector 38, and robbed him as they reached a deserted spot in the area. A case under Sections 379A of the IPC was registered.

Kansal residents’ plea: HC seeks response from Punjab

CHANDIGARH The high court on Friday sought response from Punjab and others on the plea of Kansal residents that they be allowed to carry out repair of electricity, sewerage, roads and drainage, etc. The plea has been filed in view of the 2009 suo motu proceedings initiated by HC to save Sukhna Lake, whereby it stayed demolition and construction activity in its catchment area. The court has sought response by September 29.

Haryana govt clerk held for leaking info

Chandigarh Police have arrested a clerk working with the Haryana home department for leaking official information. The accused, Kapil, was arrested from the office of home minister Anil Vij on Friday. He was booked under Section 409 of the IPC.

Mega job fair: Mohali bags second rank in Punjab

Mohali Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi awarded the Mohali administration for attaining the second rank in generating employment through the 7th Mega Job Fair, at a state-level function held in PTU, Kapurthala, on Thursday. Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said four mega job fairs were organised in the district under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar programme and 22,968 candidates were selected by leading companies.

Panjab University MPhil PhD entrances rescheduled

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) has decided to re-schedule the PU-MPhil/PhD entrance test to October 31. Earlier it was to be held on October 3. Detailed revised schedule will be uploaded on the PU website later on.

Two day research conclave held in SD College

Chandigarh Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Chandigarh, and Association of Biological Scientists and Entrepreneurs of India jointly organised a two-day research conclave on Friday sponsored by the department of science and technology and renewable energy and DBT Star College Scheme, Government of India. The theme of conclave was “Entrepreneurship and startups: Paradigms of future research”.

PU organises webinar on India’s national security futures

Chandigarh The department of defence and national security studies, Panjab University, organised a special lecture on the theme “India’s national security futures” by Lieutenant General Raj Shukla YSM,SM, GOC-in-C Army Training Command, Shimla, through online mode. Shukla in his address brought out key postulates that can shape and define the national security futures including information, role of technology and artificial intelligence among others.

Keshav, Saanvi take tennis titles

Zirakpur Keshav Dangi and Saanvi Garg clinched the U-16 boys’ and girls’ singles finals on the concluding day of the All India tennis Association National Ranking Championship at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Friday. Top seed Saanvi beat Isheeta Midha 6-0,5-7,(11-9) while Keshav outplayed Shraeyvir who conceded the match due illness when he was 2-4 down in the first set. In the boys’ doubles final, Parmarth Kaushik and Keshav Dangi beat Mehraab Singh and Parth Sharma 4-1, 4-2.

Chandigarh men’s and women’s mallakhamb teams announced

Chandigarh Chandigarh men’s and women’s mallakhamb teams were announced ahead of the 36th Senior Man and 32nd Senior Women Championship to be held at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, from September 25 to 30. Namita Yadav will be the coach with the teams. Men’s team: Shashank Singh, Karan Singh Jaira, Adity Mishra, Aman, Sanjeev Kumar Shukla and Krish Gupta. Women’s teams: Kiran Preetkaur, Sakshi Rana, Bharti, Prabhjob Kaur and Sushma.