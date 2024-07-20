Volunteer dies after falling into gorge during Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra

A 31-year-old langar seva (community Kitchen) volunteer died of injuries sustained after a fall during the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Kullu district. The volunteer died of injuries sustained after a fall during the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra trek. (File)

The deceased, identified as Siddharth Sharma of Rampur Bushahr, was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, from Khaneri Hospital in Rampur where doctors declared him dead.

According to the information, Siddharth Sharma had left home for langar seva for devotees during Shrikhand Yatra. He lost his footing during the trek near the Shrikhand hill on Thursday afternoon, slipping near the Barahati Nala. He fell into a 50-m ditch and sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to the Singhagad Base Cam, from where he was taken to Nirmand Hospital in an injured condition at around 2.30 am on Thursday night. He was referred to Khaneri Hospital from Nirmand. Seeing his critical condition, he was referred to IGMC, but he succumbed.

His death has brought the toll of devotees to the Shrikhand Yatra in the last one and a half months to five. However, four devotees have lost their lives before the official yatra started. Nirmand police have registered a case and initiated further action.

Sharma used to run a shop in Rampur market. He was also a member of a langar committee, which serves langar during the Shrikhand Yatra every year. He and other members of the committee were carrying goods for the langar on Thursday as well.

Sharma is survived by a five-year-old daughter, wife, parents and a sister.

Annual Srikhand Yatra starts from July 14 and continues till July 27. Scores of devotees visit the Shiva Lingam at an 18,570 ft above sea level after a treacherous trek of 32 km.