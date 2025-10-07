Sonam Wangchuk emerges as ‘consensus’ leader in Ladakh

The environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has weathered the political storm with his arrest turning Ladakh tide in his favour. Engineer, innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk greets students during an event (PTI)

The 59-year-old Wangchuk’s imprisonment under the stringent National Security Act has turned the environmentalist and education innovator into a consensus for leader in both Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-dominated Kargil.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is backing the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and has demanded Wangchuk’s release as a precondition for talks with the Centre over the statehood demand and constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule.

Wangchuk’s arrest has galvanised his position as he is now being seen as a grassroots leader spearheading the cause of both the regions of Ladakh. His demand for a judicial probe into the September 24 firing that left four local residents dead has resonated on the ground.

It was prominent social activist and leader Sajid Kargili, who released the message of Wangchuk when he met his advocate Mustafa Haji at Jodhpur jail a few days ago. Wangchuk’s message saying that for people of Ladakh he is ready to remain in jail till all their demands aren’t met has projected the climate expert into a brave leader.

“Till now, Wangchuk was known as a climate activist, innovator but with the passage of every passing day in jail his profile is growing as a strong leader,” said Sahil Abas, a post graduate student from Kargil studying in Kashmir University.

Wangchuk is not new to politics, his father has been a political leader who served as minister in erstwhile J&K state around more than three decades ago.”Sonum Wangchuk is face of Ladakh. He should be released without any condition and all demands like judicial probe, compensation to families and release of arrested persons should be done and then dialogue should be initiated with people of Ladakh,” said Sajad Kargili.

Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan said that Wangchuk is a prominent climate activist who has worked in different fields and is famous in Ladakh. “I know him as a person who believes in peace and not violence.”

Wangchuk, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee known for his work in education and environmental sustainability, was taken into custody after protests in Leh turned violent on September 24, resulting in the deaths of four people during police firing. Authorities alleged that Wangchuk played a key role in inciting the demonstrations.

On September 30, the Ladakh administration issued a statement justifying Wangchuk’s detention, accusing him of repeatedly invoking the idea of “self-immolation” in his public speeches, drawing parallels to protest tactics used in Tibet. Officials claim this rhetoric posed a serious threat to public order.