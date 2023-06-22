Jalandhar: Attempt to murder accused arrested after brief encounter

The Jalandhar police on Wednesday arrested a wanted accused in an attempt to murder case after a brief encounter in Jalandhar’s urban estate area. The accused, identified as Yuvraj Thakur, received a bullet injury in his right leg in police action, following which he was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. A police spokesperson said accused Yuvraj was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at division number 7 police station on May 12.

A police spokesperson said accused Yuvraj was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at division number 7 police station on May 12.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in the urban estate area. The accused, on seeing the police party, opened fire from his country-made pistol and tried to flee from the spot.

“In retaliatory firing, one of the bullets hit the accused in his leg. He was apprehended and rushed to a local hospital. A weapon and live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” the police spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON