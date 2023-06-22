Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar: Attempt to murder accused arrested after brief encounter

Jalandhar: Attempt to murder accused arrested after brief encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 22, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Yuvraj Thakur, a wanted accused in an attempted murder case, was arrested after a brief encounter with police in Jalandhar. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

The Jalandhar police on Wednesday arrested a wanted accused in an attempt to murder case after a brief encounter in Jalandhar’s urban estate area. The accused, identified as Yuvraj Thakur, received a bullet injury in his right leg in police action, following which he was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

A police spokesperson said accused Yuvraj was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at division number 7 police station on May 12.
A police spokesperson said accused Yuvraj was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at division number 7 police station on May 12.

A police spokesperson said accused Yuvraj was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at division number 7 police station on May 12.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in the urban estate area. The accused, on seeing the police party, opened fire from his country-made pistol and tried to flee from the spot.

“In retaliatory firing, one of the bullets hit the accused in his leg. He was apprehended and rushed to a local hospital. A weapon and live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” the police spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
encounter
encounter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out