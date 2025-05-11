Water-sharing row: Mann freezes Punjab’s share to BBMB, calls for funds audit

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government will conduct an audit of funds it contributes to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and will withhold further payments until the audit is completed. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the Nangal dam on Sunday. (PTI)

The CM made the announcement during his visit to Nangal dam, where he arrived to oppose BBMB’s proposed release of an additional 4,500 cusecs of surplus water to Haryana — taking the total release to 8,500 cusecs.

“Despite Punjab contributing 60% to BBMB’s total expenditure, the board moved court against us. Ironically, Punjab is now expected to bear 60% of the legal expenses for a case filed against itself,” said Mann. He added that Punjab would not pay its quarterly contribution until a comprehensive audit is carried out.

While Punjab covers 60% of the board’s operational expenses, the remaining 40% is shared among Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

In a post on X, Mann wrote: “We will stall BBMB’s funds and an audit will be conducted for the funds given to the BBMB in the past.”

Mann also stated that Punjab will not bear the legal expenses in the ongoing court case and hinted at possible legal action against BBMB officers and engineers if surplus water is released to Haryana in future without the state’s consent.

The state had earlier refused to contribute ₹3 crore towards the ₹5 crore proposal by the BBMB to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pong Dam, citing financial constraints. Due to the lack of Punjab’s contribution, the BBMB did not move forward with the proposal.

“The Centre has withheld rural development funds to Punjab citing usage concerns. If they can question our spending, we too have the right to question the BBMB on how our 60% share is being used,” the CM said.