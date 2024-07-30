 Weather update: Rain on cards for Chandigarh till Wednesday - Hindustan Times
Weather update: Rain on cards for Chandigarh till Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 30, 2024 09:48 AM IST

The IMD said that rain, along with thunderstorm and lightning, is likely at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday.

Light to moderate rain is expected in the city on Tuesday while monsoon activity will intensify on Wednesday and Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate rain is expected in the city on Tuesday while monsoon activity will intensify on Wednesday and Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Light to moderate rain is expected in the city on Tuesday while monsoon activity will intensify on Wednesday and Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (HT File)

The IMD said that rain, along with thunderstorm and lightning, is likely at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday.

The maximum temperature dropped from 39°C on Sunday to 36.9°C on Monday, which is three degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature also saw a slight dip from 29°C to 26.7°C, which is normal, during the aforementioned period.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 32°C. The minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C, with overcast skies, according to the IMD.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Weather update: Rain on cards for Chandigarh till Wednesday
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
