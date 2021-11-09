Weekly dengue count goes up 5% in Mohali

With dip in temperature, dengue cases have also witnessed a significant dip in Chandigarh and Panchkula this week, but there seems to be no respite in Mohali. The worst-hit area of the tricity, Mohali recorded 604 new cases in the week ending on November 7, a 5% increase from 575 cases in the previous week.

So far, the district has recorded 33 fatalities, which is also the highest in the tricity.

Among the 33 deaths recorded this year, 29 took place in October alone and two each in September and November. The victims include a 15-year-old boy from Kharar who died at a private hospital on November 5 and whose death was added to the tally on Monday.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur said people suffering from fever are not reporting to hospitals on time. “We are organising awareness camps, but people are not cooperating, which is resulting in the rise in cases.”

She said all private hospitals and labs must report any suspected or confirmed dengue cases to the health department immediately so that remedial measures can be taken without any delay. There are three labs for confirmation of dengue cases at government hospitals in Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi, she said.

District epidemiologist Dr Vikrant Nagra said that during the visit to high-risk areas in Zirakpur, Balongi, Dera Bassi and Phase 7 in Mohali, it was found that a lot of plastic waste, especially empty bottles and disposable glasses, are scattered around. He said plastic waste is the most suitable breeding site for mosquitoes as rainwater gets collected in them. Similarly, many people have stored large quantities of water in homes where mosquito larvae are breeding.

Meanwhile in Chandigarh, 170 dengue cases were reported this week, against 274 cases recorded from October 25 to October 31. On the other hand, Panchkula recorded 111 cases this week as compared to 137 cases in the previous week. Health experts believe that the cases will further dip in the coming days.

“The temperature is now dipping gradually, making unsuitable conditions for mosquito breeding. Besides cases, the new admissions of dengue patients in the hospitals have also dipped. Till last week, around 300 patients were admitted on stretcher trollies in the hospital’s emergency ward, with most of them complaining of fever and dengue. At present, only 60 dengue patients are admitted,” said Dr Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.