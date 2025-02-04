Menu Explore
Western Disturbance brings chill back in Chandigarh, rain right behind

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 04, 2025 09:22 AM IST

The active Western Disturbance is likely to cause rain in some parts of the city on Tuesday; thereon, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy or clear for the rest of the week

The city’s maximum temperature plunged from Sunday’s 23.3°C to 20.3°C on Monday, bringing chill back in the air.

On Monday, visibility fell to just 80 metres in the morning. (Sant Arora/HT)
On Monday, visibility fell to just 80 metres in the morning. (Sant Arora/HT)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) linked the drop in temperature to an ongoing Western Disturbance (WD), which has also caused dense fog, leading to reduced visibility in the evening and early morning. On Monday, visibility fell to just 80 metres in the morning.

As per IMD, visibility between 50 metres and 200 metres is classified as “dense fog”, while below 50 metres, it’s considered “very dense fog”.

At 20.3°C, the maximum temperature was 0.7 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 11.1°C to 10°C, which was still 1.2 degree above normal.

The active WD is also likely to cause rain in some parts of the city on Tuesday. Thereon, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy or clear for the rest of the week.

With this, IMD predicts the temperatures will rise again, reaching up to 24°C by Saturday.

As temperatures climb, the moisture in the air will dissipate, bringing an end to the chilly mornings and nights, as per IMD officials.

Despite the active WD, the city is experiencing less fog compared to neighbouring states Punjab and Haryana, they said.

According to IMD’s long-range forecast, February will be warmer than last year, when WDs had caused moderate rainfall.

