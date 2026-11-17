The 26-year-old man whose body was found on the Dhanaula-Bhikhi road in Barnala on November 11 was allegedly murdered by his wife and cousin, who were in an illicit relationship and considered him an obstacle, police said on Monday. The accused allegedly hired the two men for ₹3 lakh, paying them ₹50,000 in advance to murder the victim, Resham Singh, a baler operator from Mansa. (HT)

Cracking the case, police have arrested the victim’s wife, Manpreet Kaur, 23, his cousin Balkar Singh, and two alleged contract killers, Kuldeep Singh and Raj Singh.

The accused allegedly hired the two men for ₹3 lakh, paying them ₹50,000 in advance to murder the victim, Resham Singh, a baler operator from Mansa.

On November 11, police had received information about an unidentified body lying on the Dhanaula-Bhikhi road. The deceased was subsequently identified as Resham Singh, who had left his home around 11.30 pm on November 10 and gone missing.

Following the body’s recovery, police registered a case under Sections 103 (1) (murder) and 324 (4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons at the Dhanaula police station.

According to Dhanaula station house officer (SHO) Sahib Singh, during investigation, police questioned the four suspects on November 14.

Questioning revealed that Manpreet and Balkar were allegedly in an illicit relationship and plotted to eliminate Resham, whom they considered a hurdle.

On November 10, Kuldeep and Raj, the alleged contract killers, lured Resham to a farmland, where they hacked him to death with a sharp-edged weapon. They then vandalised his motorcycle to make the murder look like an accident, the SHO said.

Resham is survived by a one-year-old daughter, who is now being looked after by her grandparents, the SHO said.