Wife of slain Kashmiri Pandit to get government job: LG Manoj Sinha

The lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the family of slain Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat at Ban Talab and assured a government job to his wife Sweety, 41.

“Met the family members of martyr Shri Puran Krishan Bhat Ji at their residence in Jammu and offered my condolences. Administration to provide a permanent government job to his wife and every possible help to the family,” Sinha wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Bhat was gunned down by armed terrorists on October 15 at Shopian.

A family member of the deceased expressed gratitude to the LG for expressing solidarity with them.

“We thank the LG for sparing time. He expressed solidarity with us. He also informed us that the investigation is nearing conclusion and the truth will be out in a few days. The details can’t be shared in public domain but who did it will be known and taken to task in a few days,” he said,

He said that the family of the deceased, including his wife, demanded adequate ex gratia, a government job and possession of household goods lying in Shopian.

“The LG has assured every possible help. We also discussed proper education of Bhat’s children,” he added.

Bhat is survived by his wife Sweety, 41, daughter Shreya, 11, and son Shanu, 8, besides his parents and a brother.