A day after the constitution of the BJP’s state manifesto committee, its first meeting was held on Monday, with panel chairman Avinash Rai Khanna saying a “vision document” would be prepared, aimed at making Punjab stand on its feet again. BJP national president Nitin Nabin (HT)

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon has constituted the 13-member state manifesto committee and a 14-member state “chargesheet” committee ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections.

The party’s Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia on Monday chaired the first meeting of the manifesto committee, held online.

All members of the committee, including former minister Manpreet Singh Badal, MLA Ashwani Sharma, Rajya Sabha MPs Satnam Singh Sandhu, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta and Harbhajan Singh, party leaders Parampal Kaur, Ashwani Sekhri, and HS Phoolka, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the party leaders were asked to reach out to all sections of society, including farmers, women, youth, government employees, the poor, and industrialists across the state, he informed.The party had also formed the ‘chargesheet committee’ under the leadership of former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar.

Nabin to kick off Samrasta Sankalp Yatra from Jalandhar

Dhillon said the BJP is organising a nationwide ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ dedicated to the 650th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ravidas.

Covering a total distance of 2,558 km, the yatra will commence from Jalandhar on November 18 and culminate in Varanasi on December 3.

Dhillon said BJP national president Nitin Nabin will flag off the yatra from Raipur village (near Dera Sachkhand Ballan) on the Jalandhar–Pathankot highway.

He stated that the primary objective of the yatra is to take the life, teachings, and eternal message of equality, devotion, social unity, and humanity of Guru Ravidas to over two crore people across various parts of the country.