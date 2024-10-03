Will complain against Gurdaspur DC before LS speaker: Randhawa

Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said he would lodge a complaint against Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Uma Shankar Gupta with the Lok Sabha speaker for his alleged objectionable behaviour while dealing with public representatives. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa addresses mediapersons in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sehgal/HT)

He said that a day before, he, along with leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Fatehgarh Churian MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, had an altercation with the DC at his office over “delay” in issuance of NOCs to panchayat election candidates.

A video of the incident went viral over social media, in which Pahra is seen losing temper and uttering objectionable words against the DC. At the residence of senior Congress leader Bhagwantpal Singh Sachar, Randhawa addressed a press conference, mentioning, “The DC did not pick my phone. During the meeting, when I asked him whether we should leave if he is not ready to deliver us justice, he told us to go.”

The DC said, “It is our duty to give them due respect and I did so. Talks were going on amicably in my office, but Mr Pahra lost temper. His senior leaders were also seen pacifying him. If he is going to lodge a complaint against me, I will submit my reply. What they uttered for me is in the public domain through a viral video.”

During the press conference, Randhawa accused the AAP leaders of promoting gangsters.