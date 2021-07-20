Will give back power to people of Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu got a rousing reception from supporters as he visited Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, en route to Amritsar on Tuesday.

Accompanied by one of the four working presidents and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra and Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini, Sidhu paid tributes to the freedom fighter at the museum in his village. He was at Khatkar Kalan for half an hour before heading for his home district of Amritsar.

Addressing the press, he began by paying tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. “I have come here to seek guidance and awaken the spirit of truth and rights among every Punjabi and Congress worker.”

Sidhu said that the Punjab model will make the state prosperous again and put it on the right track. “The 18-point programme released by the Congress high command will pave the way for people to be shareholders of power. Let the power given by the people be returned to them in the form of development,” Sidhu said.

Farmers show black flags

While Sidhu’s supporters waited near Khatkar Kalan on the Chandigarh-Jalandhar highway to greet his motorcade since morning despite the rain, a group of 20 farmers landed up near the Bhagat Singh museum and tried to show him black flags. They later said they wanted to confront him over the Congress poll promises for farmers. The police kept the protesters at bay till Sidhu left the venue