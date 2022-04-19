Will probe ₹3 lakh crore debt left by previous governments: Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that his government will investigate the huge debt of ₹3 lakh crore piled up by previous regimes and make recovery.
The decision was announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through a tweet. “Previous governments have left a debt of ₹3 lakh crore on Punjab. But where has this money been used? We will investigate and make recovery. It is people’s money,” the party’s state unit said in a tweet while quoting the chief minister.
The state has a debt-gross state domestic product ratio of 45% and its outstanding debt has been piling up continuously. The budget 2021-22 pegged the debt at more than ₹2.82 lakh crore at the end of the financial year. During the recently held state polls, the AAP had blamed the Congress and the SAD for the piling debt whereas the two traditional parties, which took turns to rule the state for nearly seven decades, pointed the finger at each other.
CM meets AAP MLAs
Mann also held meetings with some party MLAs during the day to gather feedback. Several MLAs from Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib met the chief minister and raised issues pertaining to their assembly segments, besides sharing public feedback on announcements made by the state government. A few of them also complained to the CM about officials, particularly policemen, in their areas and suggested mass transfers to set things right. Last month, Mann had met women MLAs of the party to take feedback from them.
NGO carries out protest against TMC for engaging manual scavengers in Thane city
Social organisation, MUSE, conducted a protest walk towards Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters at Panchpakhadi on Monday. It was protesting against employing manual scavengers in Thane city. It also put forth some demands for the welfare of the manual scavengers and their families and demanded the implementation of the use of machines and jet pumps as alternatives to manual scavenging.
Kashmir: 2 militants arrested from Handwara, Bandipora
Police on Monday arrested two militants from north Kashmir, including a member of The Resistance Force, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot. One of the militant was arrested from Handwara and the other from Bandipora. In Handwara, police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate with arms and ammunition. The accused, identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar of Lilum Vilgam, was arrested from a checkpoint at Sonmullah Crossing.
AAP suspends 3 Malout leaders for ‘anti-party’ activities
Malout block president Rajeev Uppal and two secretaries of AAP's Malout youth unit Sahil Monga and Gurmail Singh were suspended by the party's Mukstar district president, Jagdev Singh Bham for “anti-party activities”. Bham in a letter said the trio is holding a dharna by installing a tent outside the residence of the cabinet minister without any reason, which is damaging the party and the state government's image.
Evolve a new model of governance in Punjab: Bir Devinder
Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh said on Monday that Punjab should develop its own new model of governance rather than unreasonably advertising the inapplicable Delhi Model of governance as there are countless dissimilarities between Delhi and Punjab. Additional deputy commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal said, “These are very dangerous dogs and they cannot be kept at home as pets. Therefore, their breeding has been banned in the district.”
Shinku La tunnel: BRO task force HQ to come up at Jispa in Lahaul
With work on building the world's highest highway tunnel under the 5,091m Shinku La (Pass) on the anvil, the Himachal Pradesh government has asked the Border Road Organisation, a construction wing of the army, to set up the headquarters of the Border Road Task Force at Jispa in Lahaul and Spiti district. The strategic two-way tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity on the Manali-Leh highway.
