Will reopen 48 J&K tourist spots in phased manner: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the government will reopen 48 tourist destinations, closed after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in a phased manner. J&K government chief minister Omar Abdullah also said the economic slowdown faced by the region is not recent, but a legacy of previous years.(PTI)

He was in Pahalgam for a cabinet meeting and visited local markets in the evening.

Since the deadly terror attack, even locals have been steering clear of famous tourist destinations, which wear deserted looks.

He said that there is a need to review each of these locations, and schools and colleges will be encouraged to take students here for picnics after reopening.

Soon after the Pahalgam attack, the government had closed or restricted access to over 40 meadows, trekking routes, hilly areas, parks and gardens.

The destinations included Doodhpathri and Yousmarg in central Kashmir, Bungus valley in north Kashmir, Daksum, Sinthan top and some gardens in south Kashmir and a few prominent places in Srinagar.

“There should be measures, which include promotion of local tourism and encouraging schools and colleges to plan excursions,” Omar said.

On Monday, Omar interacted with a delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at the civil secretariat. It was attended by all the tourism stakeholders and top officers.

Omar said the economic slowdown faced by the region is not recent, but a legacy of previous years.

“We are asking for support as we face unprecedented circumstances. A proposal for a package will be prepared, but it must be distinct from regular demands to ensure focused and definite attention,” he said.

Meanwhile, United Pahalgam Trade Forum, an amalgamation of stakeholders associated with the tourism sector, said Omar’s visit to Pahalgam with his cabinet and bureaucrats is a positive development.