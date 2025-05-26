Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Omar calls meeting of ministers, all senior officials on May 28

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 26, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Though no agenda for the meeting has been distributed, it assumes significance as it comes almost a month after the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent India-Pakistan confrontation, and at a time when the region’s tourism sector is in shambles and development works are stalled

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has called a “major” meeting of all ministers, administrative secretaries, Kashmir divisional commissioner, directors of various departments and senior police officers from the Valley, on May 28 in Gulmarg.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT Photo)

Though no agenda for the meeting has been distributed, it assumes significance as it comes almost a month after the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent India-Pakistan confrontation, and at a time when the region’s tourism sector is in shambles and development works are stalled.

The notice issued by the general administration department reads, “The chief minister shall chair a meeting on May 28 at 12 pm in Gulmarg.”

Gulmarg, one of the major tourist destinations of Kashmir, has seen tourists trickling in despite a downfall of tourism after the April 22 Pahalgam attack hat claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local.

Omar, who also holds the tourism portfolio, has so far maintained that the government will “wait and watch” for the situation to improve before ramping up efforts to revive the tourism sector.

“Tourism has been hit. But for now, we are not doing anything regarding its revival. Let the situation improve first and after that, we will sit with the stakeholders to chalk out a strategy for the sector’s revival,” Omar told reporters in Ganderbal on May 20.

Others who have been called to the meeting include directors of Kashmir tourism, Kashmir rural development, floriculture, sericulture, social welfare, industries and commerce and information departments; J&K Power Development Corporation Limited managing director (MC); Baramulla deputy commissioner; J&K tourism development corporation MD, North Kashmir range deputy inspector general (DIG); J&K Cable Car Corporation MD; and Gulmarg Tourism Development Authority chief executive officer.

Expectations are that the CM will take up a road map for the revival of tourism and overall economic growth and development.

Kashmir saw an exodus of tourists immediately after the Pahalgam attack. This came after three consecutive years of record-breaking tourist arrivals.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Omar calls meeting of ministers, all senior officials on May 28
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On