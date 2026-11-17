The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will intensify its ‘School Theek Karo Andolan’ (fix the schools campaign) across Haryana, taking the campaign to every district and village to mobilise support for its demands, the party’s national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said on Monday. Addressing a meeting of party workers and supporters at the Sir Chhotu Ram Dharamshala here, Ranka said the movement, launched in Haryana alongside the agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, was gaining traction. (HT File)

Addressing a meeting of party workers and supporters at the Sir Chhotu Ram Dharamshala here, Ranka said the movement, launched in Haryana alongside the agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, was gaining traction.

He said the agitation would continue until the education system across the country was improved, the government addressed the issue of unemployment among youth and steps were taken to strengthen sports infrastructure in Haryana. The party would now reach out to people at the grassroots level to expand the campaign, he added.

Questioning the government’s claims about improving security in schools, Ranka said outsiders could be prevented from entering school premises only if the institutions had proper boundary walls. Several schools in Nuh did not even have boundary walls, he claimed.

“If the government ensures security and improves facilities in schools, we will not go to the schools. But instead of addressing these basic issues, the government is trying to divert attention by raising matters of religion and caste,” he added.

Criticising the government’s approach to education, Ranka said it was a matter of concern that the education minister had been appointed on a temporary basis. He alleged that the government neither had a clear plan nor the intent to improve the education system and was not serious about preventing paper leaks.

He further alleged, “The government does not want the real issues to be discussed. When young people raise their concerns, they are labelled Pakistani or Bangladeshi.”

Referring to a 40-day protest by youths in Mewat, Ranka said young people were increasingly taking to the streets to press their demands. The party would build similar movements in every district, following the approach adopted during its agitation at Jantar Mantar, he said.

Ranka said the CJP believed in Gandhian ideology and was ready for talks if the government was willing to engage with the protesters. However, the movement would continue through peaceful means until the demands were addressed, he added.

8 from state inducted into national team

Meanwhile, as part of its organisational expansion, the CJP has inducted eight people from Haryana into its national team. They include Chandramohan Sharma from Jhajjar, Roshan Kularia from Fatehabad, Harshil Manchanda from Karnal, Sandeep Kharkiya from Bhiwani, Mubassir from Nuh and Shilpa from Sirsa.

Besides, Sudhir Sangwan from Charkhi Dadri has been appointed national spokesperson, while Vivek Sangwan from Jhajjar has been named North Zone coordinator. Ajay Deshwal has been inducted as a member of the North Zone Coordination Committee and appointed in-charge of the party’s Haryana organisation. Social media influencer Harsh Chhikara also attended the meeting.

Ranka said, “We are holding meetings to expand our reach in Haryana and more such meetings will be organised in several parts of the state. Soon, the CJP will have office-bearers in every district and block of Haryana.”