Will take up issues concerning state with Union ministers, says Himachal CM

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Wednesday, said that he will meet Union ministers on December 28 and discuss pressing issues concerning Himachal, including declining GST compensation, revenue deficit grants (RDG) and the state’s loan limit. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Sukhu, while departing for Bengaluru to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, said, “I am going to Bengaluru to participate in the CWC meeting. Following this, I will meet with Union ministers and government representatives to discuss federal issues concerning Himachal Pradesh. If appointments are arranged, I also plan to attend the pre-budget meeting in January and raise issues related to our state.”

He highlighted critical concerns, including revenue and financial challenges faced by the state.

Sukhu said that the Centre has reduced the state’s borrowing limit. Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) is also continuously decreasing, he said, adding that the loan against NPS has also been stopped.

Himachal Pradesh was getting ₹2,500 to 3,000 crore every year from 2017 to 2022 as GST compensation amount. This amount has also stopped from July 2022. The loan of about 1,760 crore received against NPS has also been stopped. CM Sukhu said he will raise all these issues before the Union ministers in Delhi.

“Baddi is known as a pharma hub, yet we are not receiving GST shares adequately. From 2022, we have been deprived of around ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 crore in GST. Revenue deficit grants have also been withheld and our borrowing limits have been capped,” he said.

Last week, technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani, in a pre-budget meeting held at Jaisalmer, too had taken up the issue of GST compensation with the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged the Union minister to introduce some arrangements so that hilly states like Himachal could be compensated for the loss of revenue due to GST implementation.

The CM is hopeful about resolving these matters through federal cooperation. “After implementing OPS (Old Pension Scheme), we have charted a direction for the state. I am happy that all our MLAs and cabinet members are united in these efforts. If financial aid and support come from the Centre, it will be a positive step. I will continue to raise these issues in the coming days,” he stated.

Sukhu said that during the tenure of the present state government, the pace of development in Himachal Pradesh has significantly increased, with enhanced revenue generation supporting infrastructure and public welfare initiatives.

“We are in a federal structure. Therefore, help from the Centre is our right. The demand to restore GST compensation and increase RDG will be made to the Centre,” Sukhu said.

During his stay in Delhi, CM Sukhu can also meet Union home minister Amit Shah and will request for the pending amount to Himachal under the Post Disaster Need Assessment.

Last year, the state faced the worst disaster of the century. This destroyed government and private property worth more than ₹12,000 crores. But Himachal did not get any additional financial help from the Centre.

Last week, he also said in the assembly that if he does not get disaster relief funds from the Centre, he will be forced to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court.