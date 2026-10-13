Will turn Sangrur into skating hub to nurture int’l players: CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said a new skating track will be built in Dhuri town of Sangrur district.

Emphasising Punjab’s longstanding contribution to Indian sports, the chief minister said Punjabi athletes had consistently brought honour to the country at national and international competitions. (HT Photo)

“We are developing Sangrur into a skating hub to nurture international-level players,” Mann said here while noting that players from the district won 70 to 80 national medals every year.

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“We already have two skating tracks in Sangrur district, and another excellent skating track is being developed in Dhuri. Our objective is to provide skaters with international-level facilities so they can bring laurels to Punjab and the country,” he said.

While congratulating players who had won silver medals at the 19th and 20th Asian Roller Skating Championships, Mann said, “Skating is a highly challenging sport that requires exceptional skills, technique and dedication. Our government will ensure that players have access to the best facilities and resources to excel at national and international competitions.”

Contrasting his government’s focus on sports with the neglect of previous governments, he highlighted the record ₹1,790-crore sports budget and pledged that no athlete would be deprived of facilities or resources.

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising Punjab’s longstanding contribution to Indian sports, the chief minister said Punjabi athletes had consistently brought honour to the country at national and international competitions. “Today, Harmanpreet Singh is leading the Indian men’s hockey team, Shubman Gill is the captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur has led the Indian women’s cricket team, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is leading the Indian men’s football team and Palpreet Singh Brar has captained the Indian basketball team. This reflects the immense sporting talent of Punjab, and our government is committed to nurturing the next generation of champions,” said Mann. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising Punjab’s longstanding contribution to Indian sports, the chief minister said Punjabi athletes had consistently brought honour to the country at national and international competitions. “Today, Harmanpreet Singh is leading the Indian men’s hockey team, Shubman Gill is the captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur has led the Indian women’s cricket team, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is leading the Indian men’s football team and Palpreet Singh Brar has captained the Indian basketball team. This reflects the immense sporting talent of Punjab, and our government is committed to nurturing the next generation of champions,” said Mann. {{/usCountry}}

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Exhibition speed-skating races for boys and girls were also organised on the occasion.