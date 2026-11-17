The city witnessed a noticeable chill on Monday as the minimum temperature dropped to 11.6°C, marking the lowest reading recorded in the district since the beginning of November. The mercury registered a sharp decline of 4.3°C from Sunday’s minimum of 15.9°C, signalling a change in weather conditions as winter gradually sets in. Minimum temperature plunges 4.3°C in 24 hours; dry weather to prevail over next few days. (HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), despite the steep fall, the departure from normal was marginal, with the reading just 0.1°C below normal. The dip has brought a perceptible chill during the early morning and night hours, although daytime conditions remain relatively warm.

For comparison, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Ludhiana during November last year was 6.4°C on November 26. Meanwhile, on November 16, 2013, the district had recorded a minimum of 6.8°C, indicating that considerably colder conditions have been witnessed in the city during previous Novembers.

The maximum temperature also registered a decline on Monday, falling by 1.6°C from Sunday to settle at 27.8°C—still 0.2°C above the seasonal normal.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana remains in the “large excess” category for seasonal rainfall. According to IMD data, the district has received 23.5 mm of rain between October 1 and November 16, which is 124% above the normal for the corresponding period.

Looking ahead, the district is likely to experience dry weather over the next few days, with no warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, or gusty winds issued for the region.

The IMD has, however, issued dense fog warnings for a few districts of Punjab from Tuesday onwards. Ludhiana has been excluded from the alert, with no fog warning currently in place for the district.