With approaching Punjab state elections, Mohindra announces development projects worth 800 crore

Mohali With an eye on the upcoming state assembly elections, state local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, accompanied by former health minister and Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, on Friday laid the foundation stone of various development projects in the city at an estimated cost of ₹800 crore.

Mohindra inaugurated the first phase of ₹375-crore water treatment plant being constructed at Sinhpur village, while laying the foundation stone of the second phase.

The minister also laid the foundation stone of a new ₹150 crore-bus stand at Sector-77, ₹15 crore-Bhagat Asa Ram Baidwan auditorium at Sector-78, and another ₹145 crore-sewerage treatment plant at Sector-83.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohindra said the construction work for all projects would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

“The construction of a bus stand in the central part of the city covering an area of 14 acres on Airport Road, it will become convenient for the passengers to travel to Chandigarh Sector-43 bus stand and from Chandigarh to other cities of Punjab via Mohali,” he added.

‘City bus services gets govt consent’

Mohindra said the state government has also accorded the consent for launching city bus service for Mohali.

While addressing a function held in Sector-78, the minister said the state will also extend the perimeter of Mohali Municipal Corporation up to 3 kms, a long-standing public demand that, according to him, would usher in a new era of prosperity and provide much-needed impetus to the development of the city.

Sidhu, meanwhile, highlighted the water treatment plant being set up at Sinhpur, saying that it would meet the city’s drinking water demand for the next 20 years.

He said, “GMADA had constructed 80 MGD capacity water pipeline at a cost of ₹200 crore from Bhakra Main Line Kajoli to village Sinhpur. Of this, 45 MGD part belongs to Mohali city.”

Sindhu added that the first phase, which included the construction of a ₹115.80 crore-treatment plant with 20 MGD, had been completed, before adding that a plant with 25 MGD will be added, tenders at the cost of ₹192 crore for which have already been floated.

He revealed that 6 MGD of water would also be supplied to Kharar and Morinda from the water treatment plant to be constructed under the second phase.

Sidhu also announced an auditorium named after eminent playwright Gursharan Singh, to be constructed at Bhagat Asa Ram Baidwan Auditorium, Sector-78.

Foundation stone of Nursing College laid in Mohali

The state medical education and research minister, Raj Kumar Verka, on Friday also laid the foundation stone of Government Nursing College to be constructed near Government College, Mohali.

Verka said in addition to the construction of medical and nursing colleges the state government was spending around ₹600 crore for the betterment of the area.