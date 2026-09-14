Woman, 2 daughters assaulted over boundary dispute, 6 booked in Kharar

Three women from a family suffered injuries after six people allegedly attacked them with sticks and other weapons during a dispute over a boundary wall in Hasanpur village of Kharar on Saturday.

The complainant alleged that five members of the other family then entered their house and threatened them. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, 28-year-old Harpreet Kaur returned from work around 7.30 pm and saw neighbour Daljit Singh carrying a stick and arguing with her mother over their side gate and a camera facing their house.

The complainant alleged that five members of the other family then entered their house and threatened them. Bhupinder Singh allegedly hit Harpreet on the arm with a stick. When her sister Parwinder Kaur and mother Manjit Kaur intervened, the accused allegedly attacked them too.

Bhupinder allegedly struck Parwinder on the head, while Kulwinder and Rupinder allegedly assaulted Manjit with blunt weapons. Harpreet alleged that Harry pushed her to the ground, following which the group continued hitting her.

The accused fled after the women raised an alarm. Harpreet’s brother Sarabjit Singh took the three women to the Kharar civil hospital. Doctors recorded three blunt-force injuries on Parwinder and seven each on Harpreet and Manjit, according to their medico-legal reports.

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{{^usCountry}} Sadar Kharar police booked Bhupinder Singh, Daljit Singh, Kulwinder Kaur, her son Harry, Rupinder Kaur and her son Prince under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadar Kharar police booked Bhupinder Singh, Daljit Singh, Kulwinder Kaur, her son Harry, Rupinder Kaur and her son Prince under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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