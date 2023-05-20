Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat couple jumps into canal; man rescued

Panipat couple jumps into canal; man rescued

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 20, 2023 11:51 PM IST

A woman drowned and her husband was rescued after attempting suicide by jumping into a canal near Panipat. They had an argument before leaving home on a bike.

A woman drowned and her husband was rescued after they allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a canal near Panipat city, said the police on Saturday.

As per the family members, they had an argument on Friday night and left home on a bike and jumped into the canal on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. (HT file photo)
As per the family members, they had an argument on Friday night and left home on a bike and jumped into the canal on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. (HT file photo)

They have been identified as Sachina (25) and her husband Mohit (27), residents of Nagpal Colony in Panipat. As per the family members, they had an argument on Friday night and left home on a bike and jumped into the canal on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The locals spotted them and managed to rescue Mohit, while Sachina drowned. The police said Mohit had been admitted to the civil hospital, while the search operation to trace Sachina was on.

Mohit’s father Rajbir told the police that they got married two years ago and used to quarrel regularly. Sachina had attempted suicide twice in the past two years. The police said they have started investigation as per the statement of the family members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police canal
police canal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out