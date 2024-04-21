Woman inmate raped in police vehicle: One of the accused wasn’t taken to Rohtak that day, says Jind SP

Two days after a woman prisoner alleged rape by two male inmates inside a police vehicle in which they were being transported, Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said that records show that one of the inmates against whom the allegations were made was not taken to Rohtak on the said day. Two days after a woman prisoner alleged rape by two male inmates inside a police vehicle in which they were being transported, Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said that records show that one of the inmates against whom the allegations were made was not taken to Rohtak on the said day. (HT PHOTO)

As per the woman’s allegations, the trio was being taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, on February 20, when the incident took place. The woman alleged that the accompanying cops were busy preparing documents when the men raped her inside the police vehicle after offering her spiked drinks.

The SP further said, “Every time a prisoner is transported from one place to another, two cops are deployed with the police van. The allegations made by the woman prisoner are very serious and we are looking at the case from all angles.”

After the woman, who is serving a 15-year-jail term, in a drug related case, had filed a complaint on February 17, the Jind civil lines had booked two inmates on rape charges and transferred the case to PGIMS Rohtak police station.

The complainant woman was an officer-bearer of a national party and was sacked from her post in 2017. Few months later, she was arrested while carrying 4.5 kg of cannabis in her car. She also allegedly attempted suicide inside the prison in Jind and accused the jail warden of thrashing her.