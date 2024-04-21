 Woman inmate raped in police vehicle: One of the accused wasn’t taken to Rohtak that day, says Jind SP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman inmate raped in police vehicle: One of the accused wasn’t taken to Rohtak that day, says Jind SP

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 21, 2024 08:08 AM IST

As per the woman’s allegations, the trio was being taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, on February 20, when the incident took place. The woman alleged that the accompanying cops were busy preparing documents when the men raped her inside the police vehicle after offering her spiked drinks.

Two days after a woman prisoner alleged rape by two male inmates inside a police vehicle in which they were being transported, Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said that records show that one of the inmates against whom the allegations were made was not taken to Rohtak on the said day.

Two days after a woman prisoner alleged rape by two male inmates inside a police vehicle in which they were being transported, Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said that records show that one of the inmates against whom the allegations were made was not taken to Rohtak on the said day. (HT PHOTO)
Two days after a woman prisoner alleged rape by two male inmates inside a police vehicle in which they were being transported, Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said that records show that one of the inmates against whom the allegations were made was not taken to Rohtak on the said day. (HT PHOTO)

As per the woman’s allegations, the trio was being taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, on February 20, when the incident took place. The woman alleged that the accompanying cops were busy preparing documents when the men raped her inside the police vehicle after offering her spiked drinks.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The SP further said, “Every time a prisoner is transported from one place to another, two cops are deployed with the police van. The allegations made by the woman prisoner are very serious and we are looking at the case from all angles.”

After the woman, who is serving a 15-year-jail term, in a drug related case, had filed a complaint on February 17, the Jind civil lines had booked two inmates on rape charges and transferred the case to PGIMS Rohtak police station.

The complainant woman was an officer-bearer of a national party and was sacked from her post in 2017. Few months later, she was arrested while carrying 4.5 kg of cannabis in her car. She also allegedly attempted suicide inside the prison in Jind and accused the jail warden of thrashing her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman inmate raped in police vehicle: One of the accused wasn’t taken to Rohtak that day, says Jind SP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On