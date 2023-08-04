Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Woman gets 10 years RI for drug peddling

Ludhiana: Woman gets 10 years RI for drug peddling

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 04, 2023 11:45 PM IST

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the woman; on July 6, 2017, the Jamalpur police had arrested the woman, Kartari of Sundar Nagar of Hoshiarpur, for drug peddling and recovered 40 kg ganja from her possession

A special court has sentenced a 53-year-old woman to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after finding her guilty of conscious possession of 40 kg ganja.

A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was lodged against the woman at a police station in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/Purestock)
A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was lodged against the woman at a police station in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The court has also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict. On July 6, 2017, the Jamalpur police had arrested the woman, Kartari of Sundar Nagar of Hoshiarpur, for drug peddling and recovered 40 kg ganja from her possession.

A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was lodged against her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out