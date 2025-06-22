Yoga is ‘art of living’ says Haryana CM, announces 5-min yoga break in govt offices

More than 1 lakh participants including Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and yoga guru Baba Ramdev among others performed yoga together at the state level function organised on the banks of Brahmsarovar in Kurukshetra on Saturday. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini performs yoga with Ramdev during International Yoga Day celebrations, in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (PTI)

Saini said, “From today itself, a 5-minute yoga-break programme will be started in all government offices of the state. Its purpose is to provide a stress-free environment to the employees.”

Saini said that a credit-based system will be started for the evaluation of students’ yoga performance in all government schools.

Along with this, yoga will also be implemented as an academic course in all universities and colleges of Haryana, Saini said.

He said that yoga and naturopathy subjects will be recognised under the Ayush medical system from this year itself and government registration of doctors of these subjects will also be started.

Saini also released three booklets based on the biography and yoga journey of Baba Ramdev and the Yoga protocol booklet prepared by Haryana Yoga Commission. During the programme, 1 lakh saplings were distributed to yoga practitioners by the forest department.

Saini also praised the district administration for making all efforts to prepare for the grand and successful organisation of the programme for the last 25 days.He also said that DC Neha Singh’s is among the top four deputy commissioners of the state.

Health minister Aarti Singh Rao, MP Naveen Jindal, former minister of state Subhash Sudha, health additional chief secretary Sudhir Rajpal and Ayush director general Sanjeev Verma were also present at the Yoga Day programme .

The gathering that included followers from social organisations like Patanjali Yoga Peeth and Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, religious groups like Radha Soami Dera Beas, Dera Sacha Sauda, Sant Nirankari Mission and Bhadrakali Mandir, Police Academy Madhuban and others, also attended a live broadcast speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

About 37,000 school children, school staff and parents from various schools also participated at a yoga session at the mela ground.At the occasion, Saini announced that Yoga Lekhak Protsahan Yojana will be implemented to promote research on yoga in the universities of the state, under which, excellent authors will be honoured every year.

Apart from this, 100 new yoga and gymnasiums will be established in the current financial year. So far 883 yoga and gymnasiums have been opened across the state.A huge hall will be constructed for the International Meditation Centre in Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, CM said.

Inaugurates inland container depot

Later, the chief minister also attended the inauguration ceremony of PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal of inland container depot at Dheerpur village of the district.

Saini said that the day is not far when Haryana will emerge as a new power in the field of logistics and supply chain and the Dheerpur depot will prove to be a milestone in the creation of developed India-developed Haryana.“This will increase the prosperity of the farmers, entrepreneurs and businessmen of the state and our youth will get new employment opportunities. The investment of Dubai’s Saraf Group in Haryana reflects deep faith in our economic policies and business-friendly environment here, which is also a symbol of strengthening economic relations between India and the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

“This container depot equipped with modern facilities has been built on 18 acres of land. Apart from this, a multimodal logistics park is being operated by Saraf Group on 115 acres of land in Palwal. A transship hub is also being developed on 30 acres of land in Rewari. Former chief minister Manohar Lal had given his consent to this project during his Dubai visit, citing the example of ease of doing business. This ICD project is a stamp on our simple policies of the logistics and economic sector in Haryana and a go-global approach,” he added.