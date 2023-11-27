close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Young girls looking to battle drug addiction pin hopes on rehabs in Ludhiana

Young girls looking to battle drug addiction pin hopes on rehabs in Ludhiana

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Nov 28, 2023 05:46 AM IST

In the wake of the increasing number of women addicts, a special drug-addiction centre has been proposed to be set up in Ludhiana .

A 20-year-old girl who reached a de-addiction centre in the city expressed her desire to break free from the clutches of drugs, which, she said, had inflicted immense physical and mental pain onto her.

Experts say children as young as 12 are falling prey to drugs in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Experts say children as young as 12 are falling prey to drugs in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The girl, who wished to remain anonymous, said she got addicted to drugs at the young age of 18 after being introduced to them by her friends.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Having lost her parents at a young age, she was looked after by her brother — who also became an addict. She started abusing heroin and later cocaine, quitting school soon after. Although she came from a financially stable household, her addiction pushed her into prostitution.

“To meet my need for drugs, I turned to prostitution. At last, I decided to end the ordeal and approached the government run de-addiction centre for treatment,” she said, adding that she first turned to Dr Dwarka Nath Kotnis Acupuncture hospital for treatment.

“My ordeal did not end as the medicine did not suit me and I suffered vomiting,” she said, highlighting that she has come across many other women who are facing similar problems.

Dr Inderjeet Dhingra, head of Dr Dwarka Nath Kotnis Acupuncture hospital, said the situation is alarming and children as young as 12 are falling prey to drugs.

According to the district’s de-addiction centre officials, around 5% of the addicts visiting the centre are women, but their number is tipped to be much higher. One of the main reasons that women do not seek help, they added, was the fear of being ostracised.

In the wake of the increasing number of women addicts, a special drug-addiction centre has been proposed to be set up in Ludhiana .

Dr Arvind Goyal, in-charge at the district de-addiction centre, said a dedicated facility for women runs from Kapurthala. He added that they refer their women patients to the facility keeping in view their security, but remained hopeful of the impact that a similar centre coming up at Ludhiana would have on the ground.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out