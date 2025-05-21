Menu Explore
Yudh Nashian Virudh: 125 arrested, 7kg heroin seized across Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 21, 2025 09:26 AM IST

According to the police, 7,673 people with substance use disorder have been convinced to undergo de-addiction treatment since March 1 when the drive was started

As many as 125 drug smugglers were arrested during raids at 475 locations during the cordon-and-search operation on the 80th day of the state government’s Yudh Nashian Virudh (anti-drug war) campaign, the Punjab Police stated on Tuesday. As many as 84 first information reports (FIRs) were registered across the state. With this, the number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 12,275, officials said.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said the raids resulted in recovery of 7.6-kg heroin, 2-kg opium and 11.84 lakh drug money from the possession of the arrested drug smugglers. Over 200 police teams, comprising over 1,400 police personnel, under the supervision of 95 gazetted officers conducted the raids across the state and checked as many as 516 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he informed.

According to the police, 7,673 people with substance use disorder have been convinced to undergo de-addiction treatment since March 1 when the drive was started. As many as 4,228 affected people were admitted to different de-addiction centres while 3,445 individuals were taken to the out-patient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres.

