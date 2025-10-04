Zirakpur MC: No-confidence motion against prez fails to garner two-thirds majority, ambiguity continues

Political uncertainty once again hangs over the Zirakpur municipal council (MC) after a no-confidence motion against its president, Udayveer Singh Dhillon of the Congress, failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds majority during a special meeting held under the supervision of a Punjab and Haryana high court (HC)-appointed observer on Friday. The no-confidence motion against Udayveer Singh Dhillon of the Congress has been a recurring issue. (HT File)

Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal was also present at the proceedings.

Out of 31 councillors, 22 attended the meeting. Of them, 20 councillors and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuljit Randhawa voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, while Dhillon cast the lone vote against it. As per the municipal rules, 22 votes are required to constitute a two-thirds majority. However, the opposition secured only 21 votes, leaving the motion technically unsuccessful.

MLA Randhawa argued that the figure of 21.33 (two-thirds of 31) be considered met with 21 votes, calling the motion valid. The ambiguity has left the matter unresolved, with the final decision now resting with the HC. The observer has submitted a detailed report of the proceedings to the court, while the deputy commissioner has forwarded official reports to the local government department.

Deputy commissioner Mittal confirmed, “We have forwarded the proceedings to the local bodies department, which will take a final call within the next 21 days.”

Recurring issue

The no-confidence motion against Dhillon has been a recurring issue. In 2021, Dhillon became Zirakpur MC president after 23 Congress councillors won the seats. Following the AAP’s rise in 2022, 13 councillors shifted to the party, aligning with eight Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors to challenge Dhillon in June 2024. However, the motion was declared defeated during a meeting held a month later. Nearly 15 months of litigation followed, with the HC directing the re-conduct of the motion on October 3, 2025, under observer supervision. The court had also ordered that the vice-president’s election be held within 30 days.

Dhillon, meanwhile, termed the outcome a “victory of democracy.” He alleged that opposition parties—AAP, SAD, and BJP—had paralysed the city for the past 15 months. “Our priority now is to restore Zirakpur’s condition and resume development works. If the government interferes, we will once again approach the HC,” he said.

On the other hand, MLA Randhawa maintained, “The no-confidence motion has effectively been passed, as a sufficient number of councillors supported it. We expect the HC to decide in our favour.”

Zirakpur MC executive officer Parvinder Singh Bhatti added, “Today’s meeting was conducted peacefully. A total of 21 members, including the MLA, supported the motion. Since rules require a two-thirds majority, the matter now lies with the court.”