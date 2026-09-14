Zirakpur: Parking dispute triggers assault on advocate, father; 3 booked

A dispute over parking outside a house in Badal Colony led to a clash between two neighbouring families on Friday, following which Zirakpur police booked three members of a family for allegedly assaulting an advocate and his father.

One of the victims undergo treatment at Dhakoli civil hospital.

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Those booked are Satrup Singh, his father Avtar Singh and mother Baljit Kaur, against whom Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked.

According to the complaint, Satrup went to advocate Kaushal Sharma’s house around 8.45 pm and asked his wife, Meenu, to remove their Maruti Baleno parked outside. She asked him to wait for 10 minutes as Sharma was inside.

The complainant alleged that Satrup hurled abuses, made remarks about their 18-month-old daughter and threatened to shoot Sharma. Sharma then came outside and started recording the confrontation on his phone. “His parents joined him, following which Avtar allegedly assaulted Sharma and Satrup hit him on the head with a screw-like tool. When Sharma’s father, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, intervened, the accused allegedly kicked and pushed him,” the FIR stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma later called his friend Tushar Gaba to take him to hospital. As they tried to leave, the three accused allegedly stopped their vehicle and assaulted them again, forcing them to return home and call the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma later called his friend Tushar Gaba to take him to hospital. As they tried to leave, the three accused allegedly stopped their vehicle and assaulted them again, forcing them to return home and call the police. {{/usCountry}}

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A PCR team reached the spot and took Sharma to the civil hospital in Dhakoli. Sharma told police that the families had argued over parking on August 29 and September 9 as well. He also alleged that his vehicle was damaged during the clash.