Zirakpur shoot-out: Allure of glitzy life led 3 youths to the murky world of crime, gangsters

Chandigarh Driving to high-end discothèques in swanky SUVs with a girl on the arm, while swaddled from head to toe in premium designer wear, the three youngsters involved in the July 17 shoot-out in Zirakpur felt every bit like the silver-screen gangsters that inspired them to embrace a life of crime.

The arrested youngsters – Ashish Rana, 18, Vishal Kumar, 18, and Ranbir Singh alias Rania, 24 – have told the police that they enlisted in notorious gangster Bhuppi Rana’s organisation as they were influenced by gangster films – the exciting and glamourous lives the outlaws were shown to be leading and the fear they inspired.

Saying that he felt “on top of the world” while threatening and extorting money from prominent people, Rana said, “We come from middle class families and wanted to lead opulent lives like gangsters in films.”

“After we became gang members, we would often go to Elante Mall in Chandigarh to shop for branded clothes and ordered expensive scotch at bars and discothèques. We also received a lot of female attention,” said Kumar.

Gangster shot by cops a district-level athlete

Despite their sense of invincibility, these teenagers, who once had a promising future before them, are behind bars and their third partner in crime, Rania, a district-level athlete, is recovering from bullet wounds sustained during the gunfight with cops at Government Medical College and Hospital , Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “Before his arrest, Rania was pursuing his post-graduation from a college in Panchkula. He was a district-level athlete and used to run the 100m race. Each day, he would practice at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. Rana was a Class 11 student and Kumar had taken his Class-12 board exams this year. They were getting easy money, and were confident that they would be able to outsmart cops.”

“The three of them were in possession of the latest gun models, and were also inspired by Punjabi songs promoting gun culture,” he added.

Jailed gangster Vikas Arora’s role under the lens

The role of gangster Vikas Arora, who is lodged in the Ambala Jail, is being probed. It is suspected that the jailed gangster was running an extortion racket from prison with the help of the arrested gangsters. “We will soon get a production warrant and question him,” the DSP said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “The accused have named a few other people. The gangsters running an extortion racket will soon be arrested.”

The arrested gangsters were working at the behest of Ankit Rana, the cousin of gangster Bhuppi Rana, who was lodged in Patiala Jail. He was the main conspirator in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera in Mohali in August 2021.

