Chandigarh tricity sees 200+ Covid cases for first time

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:15 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in a day from across the tricity crossed the 200 mark for the first on Saturday (August 8), with 209 people testing positive, while two senior citizens succumbed to the disease as well.

The previous biggest surge was 179, recorded on August 6. The total has reached 3,597, of which 46 have died.

With 95 cases, Mohali district too recorded its steepest single-day spike and nineteenth fatality related to the infection.

Chandigarh reported 52 cases and a death while 62 people tested positive in Panchkula district.

Sec-68 man 19th fatality in Mohali

In Mohali, the total number of cases has reached 1,264.

A 62-year-old man, who resided in Sector 68, and suffered from diabetes and hypertension died of the disease at Gian Sagar Hospital at Banur on Saturday morning. Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said he was put on ventilator at night after his condition deteriorated.

Of the fresh cases, 24 are from Zirakpur, 20 from Mohali city, 12 each from Kharar and Dera Bassi, 10 from Kurali, four from Lalru and one each from Sultanpur, Banur, Dappar, Manana, Saneta, Nayagaon, Daun, Saidpura, Bhagwanpura, Bhagomajra, Sohana and Mataur villages.

Meanwhile, 26 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 674 and active cases to 571.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said considering the continuous surge in cases, the administration has put into action a Covid spike management plan.

60-yr-old woman 24th fatality in UT

A 60-year-old woman from Sector 45 lost battle to Covid-19 on late Friday night at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, becoming Chandigarh’s twenty-fourth fatality. “She was a chronic diabetic patient and was admitted in the ICU on July 5 with high levels of blood sugar,” a health department release said.

Just eight days into August, this is sixth death related to the virus in the city this month.

Among the fresh cases are five health workers, including three from the PGIMER and one each from GMSH-16 and GMCH-32, and a government employee who works at the Punjab mini secretariat.

The fresh cases have been reported from across the city, including Sectors 2, 3, 15, 18, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28 30, 32, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 49 and 51 besides Khuda Jassu, PGIMER campus, Khuda Alisher, Hallomajra Mauli Jagran, Maloya, Manimajra and Burail.

The number of infections has reached 1,426, of which 529 are active. Also, with 52 persons being released from isolation on Saturday, the number of those cured has reached 872.

P’kula count crosses 900 mark

Seventeen ITBP personnel are among 62 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula district on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said nine cases have surfaced in Pinjore while eight cases each have been reported from Sector 9 and Raipur Rani.

Other cases are spread across Sectors 2, 4, 8, 12, 15,16, 20 and 25 besides Mansa Devi Complex, Rajiv Colony, Saketri, Khangeshra, Hangola, Abheypur and Kalka.

Ahuja said the process of tracing the patients’ contacts is on and departments concerned are working on demarcating containment zones in these areas.

The total number of cases have gone up to 907 in the district, of which 407 are active. While 497 patients have recovered, three have died so far.

