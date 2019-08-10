Child lifting allegations: Agra, Aligarh police step up vigilance to counter rumour mongering

lucknow

Despite repeated warnings against rumour mongering, incidents of innocent people -- mostly beggars, the disabled, and ageing women -- being targeted with allegations of child lifting continue unabated, said police. Cops said that in most cases, victims quickly get surrounded by mob and thrashed mercilessly, with many in the crowd busy making videos of the act.

In an incident on Saturday, a youth was targeted at the Jatav Puri Crossing in Shikohabad area of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that after a child complained that the man had held her hand, a mob stopped his vehicle and thrashed him. The youth was recused by cops, said police, adding that the charges against him could not be verified.

In another similar incident in neighbouring Tundla on the same day, a 40-year-old man was beaten up on the suspicion of being a child lifter, said police. He too was rescued by cops.

Now, police authorities in the state have once again reiterated their warning against rumour-mongering and have placed area cops on alert to act swiftly in such cases.

Additional director general of police (ADG) Agra zone Ajay Anand has asked police chiefs in eight districts of Agra and Aligarh range to “counter nuisance makers”.

“We have issued warnings and are registering cases in such incidents. The videos circulated are being viewed and CCTV footages are being scanned to identify the guilty. Tough action is needed against those promoting and circulating such rumours,” said superintendent of police (city) Agra Prashant Verma.

Circle officer for Loha Mandi area of Agra, Chaman Chabra, who conducted an awareness drive on the issue on Saturday, said, “People were asked to call the local police in case they saw anyone suspicious in their locality, instead of believing in or creating rumours,” he said.

A police officer investigating such cases said that the primary concern for authorities was social media becoming a tool for rumour mongers. “These people are least bothered about the outcome. Often, the wrongdoers utilise mob mentality to settle personal scores. They get their task done by using mob fury,” he said.

A teacher in Taj city, requesting anonymity, said that frequent rumours had created fear and suspicion in the minds of students too. “Children coming to classes are asking questions about child lifting gangs,” she said.

