Chinmayanand arrested under weaker section, not satisfied: UP Law student

lucknow

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:10 IST

The woman, who accused Swami Chinamayanand of rape, has expressed dissatisfaction over his arrest under weaker sections of the IPC.

“I am not satisfied because he was booked under section 376 C (sexual intercourse by a person in authority) and not rape (376 IPC),” the woman told media persons at her house in Shahjahanpur on Friday.

Chinmayanand was arrested by a Special Investigation Team of police earlier in the day.

According to lawyers, both section 376 and 376 C are similar but have different provision of punishment. “Under section 376, the minimum punishment is of 7 years of imprisonment that can extend up life term. However, under section 376 C, there is minimum punishment of five years that can extend up to 10,” said senior lawyer Rohit Kant.

The 23-year-old woman law student, along with her father, was untraceable for around 48 hours before Chinmayanand’s arrest.

Besides arresting Chinmayanand, the SIT also arrested three person for extortion demand on Chinmayanand. The woman is a co-accused in the extortion case. “The case against me is false and has been lodged to weaken my case against Chinmayanand,” she said.

She also accused the state government of protecting Chinmayanand.

“Chinmayanand was shielded till now from arrest despite my statements and proof against him. They even allowed him to be admitted in hospital to delay his arrest,” said the woman.

The woman was pursuing law at a college run by Chinmyanand’s trust.

The woman is also facing arrest in the extortion case after the arrest of three other accused in the case.

SIT chief IG Naveen Arora declined to comment whether she would be arrested or not.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 19:39 IST