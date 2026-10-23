Coimbatore , A Class XI Dalit student allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Peelamedu here on October 21 following alleged caste-based harassment and bullying by classmates over his caste and choice of food, including beef, police said on Friday.

Class XI Dalit student in TN dies by suicide after alleged caste harassment over beef consumption

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The boy's family members, along with representatives of non-governmental organisations and some political parties, staged a protest outside the district collectorate, demanding the arrest of all those allegedly involved in the incident and action against the school authorities.

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Sources said the school management had initiated action against the principal and a teacher over the incident.

The 16-year-old boy, who studied at a government-aided school, was allegedly repeatedly targeted by two classmates over his caste and food choices, his mother said in a complaint to the police. She alleged that the harassment had intensified about two months ago.

Police said a class teacher had asked students to disclose their caste backgrounds to identify Scheduled Caste students eligible for a scholarship programme. The teacher had also enquired about their food choices, asking whether they consumed beef.

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{{^usCountry}} The boy and a few other students disclosed that they belonged to the Scheduled Caste and ate beef. A few days later, the boy was allegedly subjected to bullying, isolation and taunts by his classmates, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boy and a few other students disclosed that they belonged to the Scheduled Caste and ate beef. A few days later, the boy was allegedly subjected to bullying, isolation and taunts by his classmates, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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In her complaint, the boy's mother said he had informed the class teacher and the school principal about the repeated taunts, but no action was taken. She alleged that the mental distress caused by the harassment led him to die by suicide by hanging.

Peelamedu police registered cases against four people - the principal, the class teacher and the two classmates - for alleged abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act. The class teacher has been arrested.

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The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Communities has sought a report from the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner on the student's death and details of the action taken against those responsible.

Speaking to reporters, the student's father said his son had faced casteist slurs and taunts over beef consumption, causing him severe mental distress. He said he had learnt that the school management had suspended the principal and the teacher, but maintained that suspension was insufficient and demanded their arrest.

Demanding immediate state government action to prevent schools from becoming arenas of caste hatred, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the arrest of all those responsible for the death of the student from an oppressed community.

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VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the student's death by hanging, allegedly linked to caste atrocities, had caused "immense shock and grief". He said the police had registered a case following a protest by the family and demanded the arrest of everyone responsible for the student's death.

"We urge the Tamil Nadu government to implement the Justice Chandru Commission recommendation on identifying ways to eliminate caste discrimination in schools across the state," Thirumavalavan said in a statement.

The Commission recommends providing special training to teachers on social justice and caste eradication, developing curricula on social justice and establishing a 'Social Justice Student Squad' in every school, as is currently practised in Kerala.

"Therefore, we demand that this be implemented immediately," he said.

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Condemning the incident, VCK deputy general secretary S S Balaji said caste atrocities in any form should be curbed.

"The government, particularly the law enforcement authorities, should take stringent action against those responsible for the student's death," Balaji told reporters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.