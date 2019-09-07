Couple’s immolation at Mathura police station: Woman succumbs a week after husband

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:15 IST

Ten days after a couple allegedly set themselves on fire at the Sureer police station of Mathura on August 28, the woman, Chandrawati,39, succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital on Saturday. The station house officer of Sureer Kotwali, Ravi Tyagi, confirmed her death. Chandrawati’s husband, Jogendra Singh, 41, had died at the same hospital on August 31.

The couple were undergoing treatment at the burn ward of Safdurjung Hospital in Delhi after being referred there from Mathura.

To recall, the deceased had reached Sureer police station on August 28, accusing the cops of not paying attention to the complaint they had registered against a local muscleman and his aides after being beaten up by them in their village Sureer Kalan on August 23. Thereafter, they reportedly set themselves on fire.

However, on August 31, the case took a twist when the couple’s son, Jagdish, lodged an FIR against five people -- Satyapal, Bablu, Than Singh, Mohan Shayam and Shibbo -- accusing them not only of assaulting his parents on August 23 but also of setting them on fire on August 28 when they had gone to complain to the police.

Out of these, Satyapal is already in jail, while Mohan Shyam got bail after being arrested and is currently absconding,said police.

“Teams are being constituted to nab the four named absconding accused and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on each of them,” said Tyagi.

A video of the couple burning at the police station had gone viral on the social media, creating a huge controversy. Soon after that an inspector and two sub-inspectors had been suspended. Later, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, Shalabh Mathur had shunted three more cops of Sureer Kotwali to the police lines.

In his FIR, Jagdish had alleged that the five accused were planning to grab his house. “A complaint was lodged at the Sureer police station but despite the medical examination of my injured mother, Chandrawati, no case was registered against the accused. One of them, Mohan Shyam, has a criminal background and political reach,” he said in the complaint.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 19:15 IST