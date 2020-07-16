Covid-19: PUDA restricts public dealing for two weeks from July 20

cities

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:47 IST

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Mohali, the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) has restricted public dealing at its office in Sector 62 from July 20 to August 2.

Notably, offices of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) also operate from the same premises.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, a PUDA spokesman said public dealing will be restricted up to only the Single Window at the ground floor of the building. For public convenience, in addition to the Single Window, another counter will receive complaints and issue receipts on the same floor. No public visits will be permitted beyond the ground floor.

In case of the need for an urgent discussion, appointments can be taken through e-mail ID “pudagmada.appointments@gmail.com” with the reason for visit and name of official for meeting. Only people with approved appointments will be allowed to visit the office building, the spokesman said.

Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, the decision to reduce pubic dealing was necessitated, he said, while making an appeal to the public to curtail their visits to the office and cooperate in this time of crisis.