e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: PUDA restricts public dealing for two weeks from July 20

Covid-19: PUDA restricts public dealing for two weeks from July 20

Appointments can be taken via e-mail for discussion on urgent issues.

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Only people with approved appointments will be allowed to visit the office building, a spokesman said.
Only people with approved appointments will be allowed to visit the office building, a spokesman said.(HT FIle Photo)
         

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Mohali, the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) has restricted public dealing at its office in Sector 62 from July 20 to August 2.

Notably, offices of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) also operate from the same premises.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, a PUDA spokesman said public dealing will be restricted up to only the Single Window at the ground floor of the building. For public convenience, in addition to the Single Window, another counter will receive complaints and issue receipts on the same floor. No public visits will be permitted beyond the ground floor.

In case of the need for an urgent discussion, appointments can be taken through e-mail ID “pudagmada.appointments@gmail.com” with the reason for visit and name of official for meeting. Only people with approved appointments will be allowed to visit the office building, the spokesman said.

Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, the decision to reduce pubic dealing was necessitated, he said, while making an appeal to the public to curtail their visits to the office and cooperate in this time of crisis.

top news
Grave mischief, says Sachin Pilot’s plea in high court against disqualification move
Grave mischief, says Sachin Pilot’s plea in high court against disqualification move
Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, search ops underway
Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, search ops underway
Domestic flights may reach up to 60% capacity by Diwali this year: Puri
Domestic flights may reach up to 60% capacity by Diwali this year: Puri
India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In