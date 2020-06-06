Cyclist hit by drunk car driver dies in Mohali

cities

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:25 IST

A drunk car driver claimed the life of a cyclist in Phase 7 Industrial Area on Saturday night.

Police said after the accident, the car driver, Danvinder Singh, resident of Sector 115, Ansal Plaza, Mohali, sped away, but was nabbed from Sector 66 after a chase.

Police said the cyclist, Nanhe Lal of Madanpura, Mohali, was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, but was declared brought dead.

As per police, the car driver deals with sale-purchase of cars in Sector 48, Chandigarh. He told the police that he had consumed beer on his way back home.

He was medically examined at the civil hospital and later booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 1 police station.