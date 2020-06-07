e-paper
Cyclone Nisarga: Turtle nesting sites along Ratnagiri witnessed severe damages, says forest department

cities Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:56 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Beaches designated as turtle nesting sites along Ratnagiri – south of Raigad district – have witnessed severe damages owing to the cyclone that brushed past the district, the mangrove cell of the Maharashtra forest department has said. Beaches such as Velas, Anjarle, Kelshi, Gaonkhadi, Dabhol, as well as those in Mandangad and Dapoli, have all witnessed tree fall incidents. “We had been lucky that the entire nesting season was over before the cyclone made landfall north of Ratnagiri. However, each beach has witnessed at least 50 tree fall incidents, and this has damaged most of the sheds and artificial structures we had made to protect the nesting sites. A report is being prepared on the total extent of damages, which will be ready by next week,” said Ramakant Bhawar, divisional forest officer (Ratnagiri).

Before the cyclone, around 600 locals, each from Velas and Anjarle alone, were evacuated and relocated to villages away from the coast for a couple of days. “While we were safe, there was damage to our properties. The restoration process is underway,” said Mohan Upadhyay, a resident of Velas.

Meanwhile, an Indian Ocean humpback dolphin had washed ashore at Undi beach, Jaigad in Ratnagiri on Saturday. The local fishing community managed to rescue the mammal and ensure its safe release into the sea. “There have not been any cases of marine animal stranding cases post the cyclone,” said Bhawar

