Death toll in Sangli boat tragedy rises to 12

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:46 IST

PUNE: The death toll in the Brahmanaal boat tragedy in Sangli district rose to 12 on Saturday after the recovery of three more bodies.

Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the bodies of two women and a four-year-old girl were recovered by a rescue team. They were identified as Surekhaa Madhukar Narute (45), Rekha Shankar Wavale (40) and the child whose name could not be ascertained.

Nine people were killed and five went missing on August 8 after a rescue boat overturned near village Brahmanaal in Palus taluka of Sangli district on August 8.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 21:46 IST