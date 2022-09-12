2 more die in Haridwar hooch tragedy, toll rises to 10
The Haridwar police said a FIR has been registered against the village head candidate Babli, her husband Bijendra and brother-in-law Naresh
Dehradun: Two more persons who fell ill in Haridwar last week after consuming country-made liquor distributed by a panchayat election candidate have died, taking the total number of deaths due to illicit liquor in the case to 10, police said.
Two people are still under treatment.
Additional superintendent of police, Rekha Yadav, who is heading the three-member special investigation team, said there is no way to confirm that the first two deaths on Friday were linked to the illicit liquor because they were cremated by their family.
The local police were alerted to the incident only after a bunch of villagers were rushed to hospitals on Saturday.
Bijendra, the husband of the panchayat candidate from Phoolgarh, Babli, and her brother Naresh, who distributed the illicit liquor in the run up to the September 26 elections for the village head’s post, were arrested on charges of murder on Sunday.
Initial investigations revealed that Bijendra was a quack and was called “doctor” by villagers. Rekha Yadav added that the accused has worked as a “helper” in some of the district’s private hospitals.
According to police, the accused brewed the liquor around six months ago and started giving it for free to villagers after his wife filed her nomination for the village head’s post.
Police said the bootleg liquor was brewed at Naresh’s godown.
Haridwar district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey earlier denied that consumption of illicit liquor led to the deaths. Later, nine local excise officials and four police officers, including in charge of the Pathri police station were suspended.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial probe, saying the accountability of culprits will be fixed.
-
PMC begins river rejuvenation project
The Pune Municipal Corporation has started the river rejuvenation project executed with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency. The project missed its 2022 deadline due to various reasons. JICA project incharge in PMC, Jagdish Khanore, said, “Soil testing work is almost completed. Except Kharadi, PMC has acquired other lands. The forest department has given its in-principle approval for Kharadi land and PMC gave the office financial compensation last week.”
-
Bihar’s present, past FMs spar over central funds
Bihar's finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and former finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday got into in a verbal duel blaming each other for misinterpreting facts on the status of the Centre's contribution to the state. Choudhary said that as far as other schemes are concerned, Bihar has 37,91,883 approved pensioners under the national old age pension scheme and they are entitled to Rs 400/month and Rs 500/month on a 50:50 Centre-state sharing basis.
-
No water supply on Thursday in Pune
The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced water closure at Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Shivajinagar and Kothrud areas on Thursday (September 15). The areas that will not receive water supply include Camp, Fatimanagar, Defence area, Solapur road till Ramtekdi, BT Kawade road, Sahakarnagar, Mitramandal colony, Market Yard, Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, Katraj, Gangadham, Salisbury Park, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Kothrud and Vanaz.
-
Chakki bridge reopened for LMVs, two-wheelers
Strap/blurb: Heavy and loaded vehicles will remain prohibited till NHAI completes the repair work of the bridge's foundation Dharamshala: The Chakki highway bridge was reopened for two-wheelers and light passenger vehicles 18 days after it was closed for traffic due to a flood causing excessive scouring of its foundation. The work for the protection of the foundation of the bridge is still underway.
-
Interstate gang of ATM cheats busted in North Delhi, four held
The Delhi police on Thursday busted an interstate gang of ATM cheats in North Delhi and arrested four accused – all from Bihar, from a place near New Delhi railway station. Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deputy commissioner of police (North), said that the arrested accused have been identified as Sumit Kumar (23), Deepak Kumar (36), Naveen Kumar (35) and Ritesh Kumar (23) - all from Gaya district in Bihar.
