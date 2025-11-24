5 dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri; rescue operation underway

The rescue operation is underway, officials said. (HT sourced photo) According to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials, the district control room informed the SDRF Corps Control Room about the accident stating that the vehicle had skidded off the road Five people were killed while several others injured after a bus carrying around 28 passengers fell into a 70-metre-deep gorge near Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal in the Narendranagar area of Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Monday, said officials. The rescue operation is underway, officials said.

According to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials, the district control room informed the SDRF Corps Control Room about the accident on Monday afternoon, stating that the vehicle had skidded off the road in the Narendranagar police station limits. The bus was initially believed to be carrying 30 to 35 people.

Acting on the alert, SDRF deployed five teams from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony and the SDRF Corps Headquarters to the site.

SDRF officials confirmed five deaths at the scene. All other injured passengers are being evacuated from the gorge and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Officials said the passengers on board were reportedly from outside the state. Further details are awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.