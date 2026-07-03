Badrinath, Kedarnath temple panel orders tighter oversight of donations

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has directed officials and staff handling donations, offerings, rental incomes and other receipts at the two temples to ensure complete transparency. A view of the decorated Badrinath Temple on the day of opening for the devotees during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2026, in Chamoli. (ANI)

A new directive from the temple committee said that employees must be vigilant about doubtful financial transactions amid the raging controversy over alleged irregularities in donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In an order issued on Thursday, BKTC chief executive officer Sohan Singh Rangar said media reports regarding alleged embezzlement of donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya necessitated special vigilance to ensure financial propriety at the two popular shrines.

“At present, in view of the news reports being received through the media regarding embezzlement related to donations and offerings at Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya, there is a need for special vigilance to ensure transparency in donations, offerings, rent and other receipts of the temples under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee so that no complaint of any kind of irregularity is received in the future,” the order said.

It further stated: “In this regard, all officers and employees posted at the donation/offering counting centres, accounts, treasury, guest houses and puja counters under the temple committee are directed to ensure that there is no negligence or irregularity in the custody and maintenance of donations, offerings, or any money or material received by the temple through any other means.”

“The concerned officer-in-charge shall exercise special vigilance and maintain transparent accounts of the money and materials received in accordance with the prescribed rules,” the order added.

Rangar said that if any irregularity or complaint is received regarding the handling of donations, offerings, or other receipts, strict action will be taken against the official involved.

RTI reply

The order came over a month after the BKTC constituted a committee to investigate allegations that its funds were misused for accommodation, meals, and helicopter rides for politicians and their associates, following allegations by Dehradun-based RTI activist and advocate Vikesh Negi.

Negi alleged that donations from devotees were used to fund accommodation, food, and helicopter travel for politicians and their associates.

Citing information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Negi alleged that the BKTC spent ₹60,000 on accommodation and meals for a state minister’s relative.

On Friday, a Hindu right-wing organisation, Bhairav Sena Sangathan, submitted a memorandum to the BKTC CEO, demanding immediate administrative action and registration of an FIR over alleged financial irregularities involving a personal assistant to the BKTC chairman.